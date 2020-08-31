Kenny Lakes man Dies in Fatal Rollover Sunday Morning

Alaska Native News on Aug 31, 2020.

A 40-year-old Kenny Lakes man perished in a fatal rollover on the Old Edgerton Highway south of Copper Center on Sunday morning troopers report.

Troopers were informed and responded to mile 5 of the Old Edgerton Highway at 8:50 am on Sunday morning to find a Kenny Lakes man, Peter Young, dead at the scene near that community. Young had crashed his 2008 Jeep Compass which resulted in the vehicle rolling and Young was ejected from the vehicle.

The State Medical Examiner’s office has requested his remains for autopsy.

Young’s next of kin were notified of the incident.

The highway was closed for the duration of the investigation Sunday morning.





