Ketchikan Caller Reporting Daughter was Kidnapped Jailed on DV Assault







On Monday, Ketchikan-based troopers divulged that they had gotten a call reporting a kidnapping.

46-year-old Joshua Grootonk called into the trooper post and reported that his 17-year-old daughter had been kidnapped. But, while Grootonk was on the phone with troopers, his daughter walked into the trooper building and disclosed to troopers that she, in fact, had not been kidnapped but had been assaulted by Grootonk. She told officers that after the assault, she called a third party and had them pick her up so she could leave the residence.

She told troopers that when she tried to leave, Grootonk attempted but failed to stop her from leaving.

Troopers went to the scene of the alleged crime and made contact with Grootonk. They would find Grootonk “extremely intoxicated and uncooperative.” Troopers concluded their investigation into the reported incident and placed Grootonk under arrest on charges of Assault IV-DV.

He was transported to and remanded at the Ketchikan Correctional Center.






