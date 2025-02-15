Ketchikan DA’s Office Secures Convictions in Three Separate Sexual Abuse Cases





(Ketchikan) — The Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office recently secured convictions in three separate sexual abuse cases.

On Feb. 10, Ketchikan Superior Court Judge Katherine Lybrand sentenced 29-year-old Ricky Calvillo for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor, and two counts of Indecent Viewing or Production of a Picture.

Pursuant to a plea agreement with the State, Mr. Calvillo received a composite sentence of 35 years and 30 days to serve with 22 years suspended. Mr. Calvillo will be placed on felony probation for 10 years following his release from custody.

Calvillo was convicted of providing alcohol to a minor and sexually abusing a 14-year-old in 2022. The police discovered that Calvillo also had placed a hidden camera in his bathroom that he used to secretly film multiple individuals.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary and the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office with special assistance from Paralegal Lisa Dial and Legal Assistants Melody Galeon and Eva Kuster. The Ketchikan Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Feb. 12, 22-year-old Angel Trout-Blair pled guilty to one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. Ms. Trout-Blair faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment. Her sentencing is set for May 14, 2025, before Ketchikan Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary and the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office with special assistance from Paralegal Lisa Dial and legal assistants Melody Galeon and Eva Kuster. The Ketchikan Police Department investigated the case.

The sentencing hearing for Zoe Jackson, 21, for a conviction of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree was rescheduled this week from Feb. 12, 2025, to March 13, 2025. Ms. Jackson pled guilty pursuant to a plea agreement on Oct. 15, 2024.

District Attorney Alexander Kramarczuk and the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case with special assistance from Paralegal Lisa Dial and Legal Assistants Melody Galeon and Eva Kuster. The case was investigated by the Ketchikan Police Department.

# # #



