Ketchikan Driver Arrested for Felony DUI on North Tongass

Alaska Native News on Jan 12, 2020.

After receiving several calls reporting a vehicle in the ditch at mile 7 of the North Tongass Highway, troopers responded to the location at 10:07 pm Saturday night and upon arrival, opened an investigation that found the driver was driving impaired.

When the arrived at the scene they contacted 48-year-old Paul Trujillo, who was found to be DUI with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit of .08. A further look would find that Trujillo also had two previous DUIs in the past ten years so his DUI was upgraded to a felony. He was also found to be driving on a revoked license.

Trujillo was transported to the Ketchikan Correctional Center and remanded there on charges of Felony DUI and DWLR with no bail.