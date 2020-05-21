Ketchikan Driver Remanded following North Tongass Rollover

Alaska Native News on May 21, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers in Ketchikan responded to a rollover incident at mile 13 of the North Tongass Highway on Tuesday that ultimately resulted in an arrest on DUI and Endangering charges, trooper report.

As AST responded to the rollover with injuries, the North Tongass Fire Department also traveled to the scene and provided medical assistance to the driver, identified as 34-year-old Devin Saxton and an 11-year-old child. Both had suffered minor injuries in the accident. The department also rendered traffic control at the scene.

Saxton told the investigating officers that as he was traveling southbound on the highway, he encountered a deer on the roadway and swerved into the oncoming lane to avoid it. But, in doing so, he lost control and crashed into the ditch and rolled.







The vehicle sustained severe damage in the rollover and was determined to be a total loss, according to troopers.

The investigation determined that Saxton had been intoxicated at the time of the incident, and so, was charged with DUI and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was remanded to the Ketchikan Correctional Center on the charges.