Ketchikan Jury Finds Jared Robinson Guilty of a Physical Assault and Attempted Sexual Assault







(Ketchikan, AK) – Last Friday, a Ketchikan jury found Jared Robinson, 42, guilty of Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Fourth Degree, Unlawful Contact, and Violation of Conditions of Release. Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty presided over the weeklong trial.

Evidence at trial established that Robinson was arrested and charged in Aug. 2024 with assaulting his girlfriend. Robinson was subsequently ordered by Judge Kristian Pickrell to not contact her.

Despite this order, Robinson contacted the victim in Sept. 2024 and lured her underneath an abandoned building by claiming he had stashed some of her personal belongings there.

The victim bravely testified about how, once they were out of public view, Robinson demanded sex and forcibly removed her shoes and pants. The victim resisted, and Robinson threw her onto the ground, causing injury. When Robinson ceased the attack, the victim ran to the nearest residence to seek help.

Robinson has a prior felony conviction for a domestic violence assault, and it was stipulated that the current felony offense also involved a domestic relationship. Due to these factors, Robinson is in a presumptive range of 25-35 years’ imprisonment but may be sentenced up to 99 years. Sentencing is currently set for Sept. 28, 2026.

Officer Kimberly Monk of the Ketchikan Police Department led the investigation into the September 2024 incident, with assistance from her colleague Officer Samuel Jenkins. Alaska State Trooper Nickolas Noland investigated the August 2024 incident. Numerous other officers and troopers assisted mid-trial scouring the island when a material witness failed to show up to testify. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary and the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office extend their sincere thanks to all the officers who helped in this case.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, with assistance from staff of the Juneau and Ketchikan District Attorney’s Offices—Paralegals Marley Hettinger and Lisa Dial and Legal Assistants Katie Green, Melody Galeon, and Sadie Barajas.