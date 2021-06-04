Ketchikan Man Arrested while Attempting to Return Stolen Property to Business Owner for Cash Thursday







Ketchikan-based Alaska State Troopers reported that on Thursday they were contacted by a business owner on the 4100-block of the South Tongass Highway that a person had come to his business late Thursday afternoon and offered to return property that had been stolen from his vehicle.

The vehicle, parked at mile 2 of the South Tongass, had been reported as having been broken into.

AST responded to the business and made contact with 37-year-old Jesse Shull, who was the person offering to return stolen property for cash. He was in possession of stolen property on his person when contacted, AST reported. A search warrant was requested and issued and troopers searched Shull’s vehicle which would turn up additional stolen property that belonged to the business owner.

As the investigation progressed, troopers would find that Shull was currently on conditions of release set by the Ketchikan court for charges of Theft IV.

Shull was transported to the Ketchikan Jail where he was remanded on charges of Theft II, Criminal Mischief IV, Criminal Trespass II, VCOR, and Attempted Theft IV and held without bail.





