Ten People Charged in Six Separate Stolen Vehicle Investigations

At 1:16 PM on July 30, 2019, a 2009 blue Chevy Malibu was reported as stolen to police. The vehicle was parked on the 5000-block of Taku Drive, where it was waiting to be towed, when it was taken. The owner had left a key inside the vehicle for the tow truck driver.
At 1:04 PM on August 18, 2019, APD received a tip that 30-year-old Henry L. Mason JR, who had outstanding warrants, was at the Econo Lodge at 642 E 5th Avenue. Officers responded, and while knocking on the hotel room door, they saw Mason looking out at them through the window. 23-year-old Kadaiesha C. Lanham answered the door and repeatedly told officers that she was in the room by herself. After the officers gave Lanham several warnings about being criminally charged if she interfered with the arrest of Mason, she continued to insist he wasn’t there. After detaining Lanham, police made several announcements at the door for Mason to come out. When Mason failed to comply, officers obtained a key from management and entered the room. Mason was standing inside and subsequently taken into custody without further incident.
Officers on scene were told about a vehicle that Mason had driven to the hotel. Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot and discovered it was the Malibu that had been reported as stolen a few weeks prior. The plates on the Malibu belonged to a different vehicle and a rifle was found inside the car.
Kadaiesha Lanham was charged with Hindering Prosecution I and remanded and the Anchorage Jail. After being transported to the Anchorage Police Department to be questioned by detectives, Henry Mason was remanded on his two warrants. He was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest, Violation of Conditions of Release, Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon III.
At 5:59 PM on August 7, 2019, a 2016 blue Toyota Corolla was reported as stolen to APD. The vehicle was taken while parked outside the owner’s workplace on the 2500-block of A Street. The owner stated she thought the vehicle was unlocked and that a key had been left inside.
At 6:58 AM on August 17, 2019, a mid-shift patrol officer saw a vehicle in the Taco Bell drive-through on E 5th Avenue. A computer check revealed the Corolla had license plates on it which had been reported as stolen to Airport Police. After backup units arrived a traffic stop was initiated and the three occupants were detained. A computer check of the VIN showed the Toyota had been reported as stolen ten days prior.
All three were transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. Afterwards the driver, 40-year-old Jeremy S. Claggett, was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Operating under the Influence, Vehicle Theft I, and Theft II.
One of the passengers, 39-year-old Vicente Mendoza, was remanded on his outstanding felony warrant.
The other passenger, 29-year-old Elliot N. Davies, was remanded on the charges of Criminal Mischief V – Riding in a Stolen Vehicle and Violate Conditions of Release for a Felony.
At 2:39 PM on August 15, 2019, a red 2000 Suzuki Swift was reported as stolen to APD. The vehicle had been parked in its assigned parking space at the owner’s home on the 2200-block of Eureka Street when it was taken. There was a spare key inside; there was a bunch of broken glass left behind on the ground where the vehicle had been.
At 7:29 AM on August 20, 2019, the owner called APD Dispatch stating a friend had seen the occupied stolen vehicle in a trailer park on the 700-block of Muldoon Road. Officers responded and located the Suzuki parked in front of a trailer home; 51-year-old John C. Erdelac was standing next to the vehicle. Erdelac was detained and transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. Afterwards, Erdelac was remanded at the Anchorage Jail and charged with Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Violate Conditions of Release for a Felony.
At 8:23 AM on August 19, 2019, a 2004 black Ford F150 pickup was reported as stolen to APD. The owner stated the spare key had been stolen from his truck in June, and he believes that same person returned and used it to steal the truck. The vehicle was parked outside a residence on the 6300-block of Markstrom Drive when it was taken.
At 3:11 AM on August 21, 2019, a Chevron employee called APD to report a vehicle that had been parked near their pumps for quite some time without moving. Officers responded to 2500 Seward Highway and located the vehicle parked next to the pumps; there was a male slumped over in the driver’s seat. The man did not wake up until police opened the vehicle door. He was taken into custody without incident. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported as stolen two days before.
37-year-old Edgar O. Sims III was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. During a pat search a credit card belonging to someone else was found in Sims’ pocket. He was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on two outstanding felony warrants. He was additionally charged with Vehicle Theft I and two counts of Theft II.
At 1:40 PM on August 21, 2019, a 2000 white GMC pickup was reported as stolen to APD. The vehicle was parked in a fenced business lot on the 1200-block of E 73rd Avenue when it was taken. The owner thinks the vehicle may have been unlocked but there were no keys inside.
At 12:24 AM on August 26, 2019, a mid-shift patrol officer was hailed by an employee at Holiday on Abbott Road. The employee stated there was a physical disturbance on the other side of the building. The officer drove to the location and saw a male, later identified as 37-year-old William Rhode, standing next to a GMC pickup while holding a screwdriver. At the same time the officer was making contact with Rhode, he was notified by Dispatch that the pickup had been reported as stolen five days before. The officer gave both Rhode and the passenger in the truck instructions; they both complied. Once backup units arrived, both men were taken into custody.
After being transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives, William Rhode was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on an outstanding Fail to Appear warrant for the original charge of Operating under the Influence.
The passenger, 28-year-old Evalu Moti, was charged with Criminal Mischief V – Riding in a Stolen Vehicle.
This case is still pending. Once further evidence is evaluated, more charges may be forthcoming for the person who is determined to be the driver of the stolen truck.
At 10:27 AM on August 26, 2019, a security officer called APD Dispatch to report a person spray-painting a newer-looking vehicle in Springer Park on Arctic Boulevard. Officers responded and located a 2014 yellow Ford F150 pickup with a tailgate that was taped off and freshly painted black. The company’s emblem had also been scraped off the side. A computer check revealed the plates on the truck belonged to a different vehicle but the truck itself had not been reported as stolen.
The officer contacted the business that owned the yellow truck and was told the pickup had recently been stolen but not yet reported to the police. At that time the woman who was with the truck, 35-year-old Jennifer R. Lake-Bradford, was taken into custody and transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. Afterwards, Bradford was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft I, and Driving on a Revoked License.
Written by: APD on Aug 28, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News