Ketchikan Parole Arrest Discovers Meth with Intent

Alaska Native News May 13, 2019.

On Saturday evening Ketchikan-based Alaska State Troopers went to the 800-block of Water Street to execute a parole arrest warrant on 44-year-old Clark Falkner that resulted in additional charges being forwarded to the District Attorney’s office, troopers reported.

Initially, when troopers arrived, they would not locate Falkner, but he was soon found hiding under a mattress at the residence. He was taken into custody.

The investigation at the residence continued and with the assistance of SDEU and K9 ‘Misty,” a quantity of methamphetamine was discovered. Troopers determined that a 32-year-old female at the residence had possession with intent to distribute.

Charges were forwarded to the DA in the continuing investigation.

Falkner was transported to the Ketchikan Correctional Center and held without bail.





