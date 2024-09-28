King Salmon Bycatch Reached in Gulf, Polluck Fishery Shut Down for Year





This week the federal government shut down the harvest of all polluck in the Gulf of Alaska after two fishing vessels took over 2,000 chinook from the region as bycatch.

The news drew immediate condemnation against the two Kodiak vessels that ended the fisheries for 20 vessels in the region.

The incident took place as only 20-percent of the catch of polluck had been achieved. The season is now closed for the remainder of the year.

The identity of the vessels has not been divulged but is known to be Kodiak vessels.

The count puts catch above the annual limit of 18,316 pounds.This is the first time that this limitation has been reached since 2012.



