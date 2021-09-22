Klawock Man Dies in Boundary Road Rollover





Alaska State Troopers responded to a rollover of a GMC truck at mile 5 of the Boundary Road near Klawock at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning, AST reported.

Upon arrival, troopers would find 23-year-old Keegan Bovee had perished in the accident. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation at the scene determined that Bovee had been driving southbound in his pickup when he left the roadway and rolled several times. Bovee was ejected from his vehicle.

Bovee’s next of kin was informed of his passing.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.



