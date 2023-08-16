Knife-Wielding Christopher Stroh Arrested for Attempted Robbery on K Beach Road





Alaska State Troopers would make an arrest on charges of Attempted Robbery 1, Attempted Vehicle Theft 1, Assault 3 x 2 and 1 charge of resisting arrest approximately an hour after an aborted contact with a Kenai resident by Soldotnaa police on Monday night.

According to the AST dispatch, SPD attempted to contact 38-year-old Kenai resident Christopher Stroh on the bike path along K Beach Road near the Sports Center to advise him of multiple trespass notices. But when SPD attempted that action, Stroh pulled out a fillet knife then flipped of the officer with the other hand as he walked away. SPD citing safety concerns and the low level of the reason for contact, elected to let Stroh walk away.

At 10:52 pm, a 911 call came into troopers reporting that a man brandishing a knife attempted to steal the caller’s vehicle as the victim left the gym on K-Beach Road. The suspect, Stroh also told his intended victim that he had a 9mm handgun. The caller said he sped away in his vehicle as Stroh attempted to give chase.

The suspect’s description fit the description of Stroh from an hour earlier and AST, SPD, and the Kenai Police Department responded to the area and located Stroh in a parking lot nearby.

When contacted, Stroh told the officers that he would be “going on the offensive”. Subsequently, multiple tasers were deployed but were ineffective. It wasn’t until OC was deployed that the suspect would be taken to ground and subdued while still resisting.

After being taken to the Central Peninsula Hospital for evaluation, Stroh was transported to Kenai and remanded to Wildwood on charges of Attempted Robbery 1, Attempted Vehicle Theft 1, Assault 3 x 2 and 1 charge of resisting arrest.

AST says the investigation is ongoing.



