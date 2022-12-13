Kotlik Man Suffers Serious Stabbing Injuries Saturday Weather Delays Response Until Monday





Alaska State Troopers report that after a two-day delay due to inclement weather a stabbing victim in Kotlik was medevaced for treatment of his injuries and his assailant was transported to Bethel for remand on Monday.

Troopers were notified on Saturday that a Kotlik man had suffered stabbing injuries and his assailant was identified as Roy Prince but poor weather delayed their response until Monday.

Once weather improved troopers responded and took Prince into custody and transported him to Bethel and remanded him to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of Burglary I and Assault I.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to an Anchorage hospital for treatment.



