Kotzebue Couple Pleads Guilty to Six Felony Counts in Child Torture and Abuse Case





(Kotzebue, AK) – Thursday, 47-year-old Mandy Hill and 38-year-old Abraham Lambert each entered guilty pleas to six felony charges involving the torture of one child and the abuse of three other children.

Utqiagvik Superior Court Judge David Roghair accepted Hill’s and Lambert’s pleas of guilty to:

one count of Assault in the First Degree for knowingly engaging in conduct that resulted in serious physical injury to a child under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by withholding food from and starving the child;

two counts of Assault in the Second Degree by intentionally causing physical injury to a child by means of a dangerous instrument for impeding circulation of blood to his hands and stomping on his feet;

and three separate counts of Assault in the Third Degree by recklessly causing physical injury to a child under 12 years old on more than one occasion based on abuse against three other children.

All other counts in the case were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Hill and Lambert were indicted in July 2021 on 25 counts including four counts of Assault in the First Degree, nine counts of Assault in the Second Degree, 11 counts of Assault in the Third Degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the First Degree related to the prolonged torture of one child and the ongoing abuse of three other children. Had each defendant been convicted on all counts at trial, the counts would have merged under the law into a total of 12 counts for each of the defendants. This agreement spares all four children from having to testify and be cross-examined at a jury trial.

Judge Roghair will determine Hill’s and Lambert’s sentences after a sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for April 10, 2025. The agreement between the parties permits the court to sentence each defendant to a range of five years and five days to 55 years to serve. Pending sentencing, Hill and Lambert will remain in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections with no bail.

The case was investigated by Sergeant Christopher Long of the Alaska State Troopers’ Alaska Bureau of Investigation with significant assistance from the Kotzebue Office of Children’s Services. The children were interviewed, provided medical care, and advocacy services at Alaska Cares in Anchorage. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecution Unit and Kaci Schroeder of the Criminal Division Central Office.

# # #



