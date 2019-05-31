Koyukuk Man Arrested on Murder I Charges after Death of Another Man in that Community

Alaska Native News May 31, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers report that a Koyukuk man has been arrested on Murder I charges after an investigation into the death of another man in that community on Wednesday.

The report of the homicide in that community was called in to AST at 1:34 pm on Wednesday and troopers responded to initiate an investigate the incident.

Following the initial investigation into the death of 46-year-old Gene Mayfield found that 27-year-old Conrad Jones had gotten into an altercation with Mayfield and during that confrontation, Mayfield was killed.

Troopers contacted Jones and ultimately took him into custody on charges of Murder I.

The Fairbanks-based Trooper General Investigation Unit has taken over the case and will continue the investigation.

The details of the confrontation between Mayfield and Jones has yet to be revealed.





