Kuskokwim Campus celebrates 50th commencement ceremony

At this year’s ceremony, 36 students received occupational endorsements; associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees; and post-baccalaureate certificates. Graduates included students from communities across Alaska, including Tuluksak, Nunapitchuk, Kasigluk, Chevak and Hooper Bay.

In July 1972, the University of Alaska established the Kuskokwim Campus in Bethel as the state’s rural community college. The campus opening represented the culmination of years of effort by a group of dedicated Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta residents and higher education advocates who envisioned a local campus where area residents could pursue their postsecondary education.

On May 13, 1975, Kuskokwim Community College celebrated its first graduation, awarding two associate of arts degrees, 18 certificates and 37 GEDs. In the 50 years since then, approximately 3,600 students have crossed the stage as graduates.

Today the campus is part of UAF’s College of Rural and Community Development.

This year’s degrees were conferred by UAF Provost Anupma Prakash; UA Regent Seth Church; Associate Vice Chancellor of Rural, Community and Native Education Jessica Black; and CRCD Dean Veronica Plumb. The Ayaprun School Yup’ik Dancers opened the event. Special guests included Orutsararmiut Native Council Traditional Chief Louie Andrew and Angapak Clarence Daniel, who delivered the keynote address. The student speaker was Sassa E. Brink, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work.

The event can be viewed on the KuC Youtube page.

