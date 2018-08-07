Kwethluk Man Arrested for Dragging Bound Teen Girl Down Gravel Road

Alaska Native News Aug 7, 2018.

A Kwethluk man was charged and jailed at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center after dragging his bound daughter behind an ATV in that community on Friday.

AST reports that they were alerted to the incident at 1:15 pm on Friday. According to the report, 54-year-old Varlaam Jackson bound his 16-year-old daughter and drug her behind his ATV in an effort to take her home. The teen suffered serious injuries and was medevaced to Anchorage for treatment of her injuries.

After the teen refused to go home, Jackson bound the teen with rope and drug her behind the ATV along the gravel road to his residence.

Suffering serious injuries, the teen was medevaced to Anchorage from Kwethluk. She is expected to undergo several surgeries to correct injuries that she sustained in the incident.

Jackson was arrested and charged with Assault I and housed at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on his charges.