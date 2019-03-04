Kwethluk Man Arrested on Assault Charges, Sexual Assault Charges Pending

Alaska Native News Mar 4, 2019.

Troopers today revealed some of the details in possible sexual assault charges against a Kwethluk man that occurred on February 27th that also involved an assault.

AST reports that 25-year-old Robert Alfred is alleged to have had sex with an incapacitated woman in that village in late February. Troopers also report that Alfred threatened the woman’s husband with an ax when the husband arrived at the residence.







On Friday, an arrest warrant on charges of Assault III was requested and granted.

The warrant was served and Alfred was arrested on the charges and transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center with his bail set at $5,000.

Troopers say that “Charges for sexual assault in the second degree were forwarded to the Bethel DAO.”