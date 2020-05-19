Kwethluk Teen Jailed on Attempted Murder Charges following Serious Incident at their Public Safety Building

Alaska Native News on May 19, 2020.

Alaska State troopers revealed on Monday that they had transported a Kwethluk teen, who has been charged with attempted murder and other charges, to Bethel over the weekend following an incident Kwethluk involving VPOs there.

According to the report by troopers, 19-year-old Bryan Nicolai, broke into the public safety building on Saturday and activated the village fire alert system and also broke into the VPSO’s office and donned a ballistic vest and helmet while staging multiple rifles around the building.

Nicolai was soon confronted by a village safety officer. Nicolai leveled a rifle at the officer and pulled the trigger, but the weapon failed to discharge. The VPO immediately ran for cover while Nicolai retrieved another firearm and fired off multiple rounds in the direction of the VPO.

Another individual from the community who had arrived at the scene and saw what was happening left and soon returned with his own rifle. That individual was able to talk Nicolai into giving himself up. VPOs took Nicolai into custody.

Troopers, who were investigating another incident in nearby Tuluksak, requested assistance from Aniak-based troopers and responded to the community of Kwethluk.

After an investigation of the incident, troopers charged Nicolai with Attempted Murder I, Burglary I, Criminal Trespass II, Criminal Mischief III, and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV. He was transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Facility on the charges.





