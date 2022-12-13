Large Natural Gas Explosion Completely Destroys Wasilla Structure Sunday

Alaska State Troopers, Matsu Borough EMS, multiple fire departments, and law enforcement agencies responded to Top of the World Circle in Wasilla after receiving a report of a massive explosion at that location at 2:31 pm on Sunday afternoon.

When authorities arrived, they found the structure completely destroyed. Nearby structures also suffered damage.

One victim suffered severe injuries and so was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Alaska State Fire Marshals Office responded to the scene and investigated. That investigation points to a natural gas leak causing the blast.

“The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting Central Matsu Fire Department in the investigation,” AST stated in their dispatch.


