Las Vegas Woman Runs Over, Kills Nail Shop Owner for $35 Manicure Bill

Alaska Native News Jan 4, 2019.

The police department in Las Vegas has identified the suspect in the death of a nail salon owner and are actively seeking information from the public as to her whereabouts according to the department.

According to police, they have viewed security video of the entire incident and gained the identity from the husband of the slain woman, identified as 51-year-old Ngoc Q. Nguyen from Garden Grove. They also acquired the identity of the suspect as 21-year-old Krystal Whipple of Las Vegas.







According to the report, Whipple had attempted to pay for a $335 manicure with a fraudulent credit card. When the card was declined, Whipple told the victim and her husband that she was going to her vehicle to get cash. But, instead, Whipple got into her vehicle and started to drive away. The victim jumped in front of the car and tried to stop Whipple from driving away and the husband grabbed on to the back of the car.

Whipple did not stop, and instead dragged the victim underneath the vehicle as she sped away.

The vehicle, which came up as stolen last month, was found at a nearby apartment complex.

Whipple was convicted in connection with another stolen vehicle last year and would spend four months for violating her probation.

Nguyen’s husband said, “She ran off for $35 and killed my wife — $35 to run my wife over.”