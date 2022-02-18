Lawmaker introduces bill to strengthen domestic violence laws





‘I ask my colleagues to join me in ending the silence’

JUNEAU – Wednesday, House Bill 325 was introduced by Representative Sara Rasmussen (R-Sand Lake) to update Alaska’s antiquated domestic violence statutes by incorporating image-based sexual abuse to the definition of domestic violence.

“It is my hope that the House Majority will take swift action on this legislation. Changing the culture will be tough, but it is incumbent upon us as leaders of our state to do better for our wives, mothers, daughters, sisters, colleagues, and friends,” Representative Sara Rasmussen said. “I’m done being silent.”

HB 325 was referred to the Judiciary committee for consideration.

