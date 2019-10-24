Lawmakers to DOC: Shipping Prisoners out of State will Make Alaska More Dangerous

- Home
State’s past incarceration of prisoners in private facilities increased violent crime, costs
ANCHORAGE – A group of representatives today sent a letter urging Department of Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom to reverse the Dunleavy Administration’s plan to ship hundreds of incarcerated Alaskans to private prisons in the Lower 48.
DOC is currently seeking bids from out-of-state firms with the goal of housing between 250 and 500 prisoners, rather than opening the Palmer Correctional Complex and using other existing facilities here that would provide jobs for Alaskans.
“We strongly oppose this decision,” the letter, signed by 22 lawmakers, states. “All evidence suggests incarcerating Alaskans in the Lower 48 not only tears apart families and communities, but it can also create more sophisticated criminals who will eventually return to Alaska. In 2012, Alaska began bringing out-of-state prisoners home. Much of the increased gang activity and violent crime has been directly attributed to Alaskans who spent time incarcerated outside.”
Written by: Austin Baird | Akleg on Oct 24, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News