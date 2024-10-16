Learn about firewood, chainsaw safety in statewide webinars





Glen Holt, a retired forester who works with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, will host two free webinars this month to discuss firewood and chainsaw safety.

Holt, who worked for the Alaska Division of Forestry for 24 years, has lived in Alaska for more than 40 years. He has used firewood for primary and backup heat for much of his time in the state.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, from noon-1 p.m., Holt will discuss how to get the most from firewood to heat your home. He will cover where to get firewood and how to dry, season and store this valuable heating resource. He will also offer tips on efficient firewood cutting and use. Registration is required via this online form.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, from noon-1 p.m. Holt will discuss chainsaw maintenance and care. He will cover how to clean and care for your chainsaw, explain how to sharpen saw chains, review the tools used to maintain and care for your chainsaw, discuss chainsaw safety and offer efficiency tips so your saw is ready when you need it most. Registration is required via this online form.

For more information, contact Melissa Clampitt at 907-745-3551 or mrclampitt@alaska.edu .

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Clampitt. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris@alaska.edu.



