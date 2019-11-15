LEARN Child Care Center Open House / Saturday, November 16

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Join Tlingit & Haida’s Little Eagles and Ravens Nest (LEARN) Child Care Center for an open house on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM in Juneau, Alaska! The new child care center is accepting applications and will open its doors in January 2020. If you are looking for child care that provides an enriching early learning environment, stop by the open house to take a tour of the newly renovated facility and meet with staff. LEARN Child Care Center will also be accepting new and gently used children’s books during the open house.
For more information on the LEARN Child Care Center, contact Child Care Administrator Jamie Shanley at 907.463.7776 or LEARNJuneau@ccthita-nsn.gov.
LEARN Child Care Center Open House
Date: November 16, 2019
Time: 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: 8001 Glacier Highway ∙ Juneau, AK
FB Event Page: www.facebook.com/events/394405411444432
Written by: Tlingit Haida Central Council on Nov 15, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News