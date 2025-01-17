Learn fun, fascinating facts about Alaska slugs





For the past three years, Joey Slowik has focused on preventing slug damage to crops. Along the way, Slowik, an integrated pest management technician with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, has uncovered a lot of odd and interesting information about the often-reviled gastropods.

In a free Zoom webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from noon to 1 p.m., Slowik will discuss topics such as whether a slug can sail in the ocean and whether you can train one. He will also discuss some of the interesting biology of our gastropod pests. This probably won’t make you like them, but maybe you will respect them as worthy foes, Slowik said.

Register for the webinar using the online form.

You will receive an email with a link to join the class. If you are unable to attend the class at noon but would like to listen in later, you may still register. All registrants will receive a recording of the class.

For more information, contact Melissa Clampitt at 907-745-3551 or mrclampitt@alaska.edu, or the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center front desk at 907-745-3360.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Clampitt. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris@alaska.edu.



