Learn the ancient art of bonsai in Anchorage class





Learn the art of bonsai in a hands-on class taught by longtime florist Paul Marmora in Anchorage. Marmora is past president of the Cook Inlet Bonsai Study Group.

All materials, including trees, will be provided in this two-day workshop, hosted by the University of Alaska Cooperative Extension Service. Participants will leave with their own miniature tree and the knowledge to keep exploring on their own to grow their skills and bonsai trees.

The workshop is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Thursday, Dec. 12, at 219 E. International Airport Road, Suite 100, Anchorage. The cost is $80.

The registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 8. No refunds will be issued after 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Register using this online form.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson, 907-786-6313 or mjohansson@alaska.edu.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Johansson. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to limited English proficient individuals upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.



