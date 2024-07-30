Learn to pickle vegetables in hands-on workshop





Discover the ancient and delicious art of pickling in a two-hour, hands-on workshop in Anchorage.

Leif Albertson, a health, home and family development agent with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, will lead the class. This workshop is not just about preserving food; it’s about creating a nutritious, economical and fun way to enjoy vegetables.

All materials will be provided, and participants will leave with a jar of pickles.

The class is Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at The Arc Rec Center, 4855 Arctic Blvd., Anchorage. It costs $35, and registration is required at https://bit.ly/AnchoragePickles.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson at 907-786-6313 or mjohansson@alaska.edu.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made to Johansson five business days in advance. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

UAF



