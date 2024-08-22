Learn to save seeds for future generations of plants





If you love a plant and want to grow it again next year, tune in to a free, statewide webinar to learn how to save, store and germinate seeds.

Alaska horticulturalist Debbie Hinchey will share the knowledge and experience she has gained in more than four decades of collecting seeds. She has been interested in seed biology since 1980, when she was working toward a master’s degree in horticulture. She has collected seeds from both wild and cultivated plants.

The webinar is Wednesday, Sept. 4, from noon-1 p.m. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/SeedSaver. It is sponsored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.

For more information contact Molly Johansson, 907-786-6313 or mjohansson@alaska.edu. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Johansson. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

