Legislation Becomes Law to Expand Access to SNAP Benefits





House Bill 344 also allows schools to provide healthcare services to more students.

Anchorage—On August 30, House Bill 344 became law without the Governor’s signature. Governor Dunleavy sponsored the bill, which allows the Alaska Department of Health to apply for a waiver from the federal government to establish a demonstration project that uses Medicaid funding in unique ways, including supporting workforce development and food security.

During the 2024 legislative session, HB 344 was amended to expand access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by increasing the income limit from 130 percent to 200 percent of the Alaska poverty standard. The amendment was based on House Bill 196, sponsored by Rep. Genevieve Mina (D-Anchorage), and Senate Bill 149, sponsored by Sen. Cathy Giessel (R-Anchorage).

“The broad-based categorical eligibility authorized by HB 344 removes bureaucratic hurdles and will help feed hungry Alaskans. The SNAP program is a crucial tool for low-income households, but the income threshold was too low. As a result, people in need were going hungry, or, in some cases, people were forced to turn down a better paying job because the pay difference was not enough to make up for the lost food benefits. This is a good bill that strengthens the food and healthcare safety net in Alaska and I’m excited to see it become law,” said Sen. Giessel, who ran the amendment to HB 344 to expand SNAP eligibility.

“Too many working families and seniors risk losing SNAP benefits when pursuing economic independence and financial stability. This bill fixes that problem by adjusting the upper income threshold and removing the asset limit so that Alaskans on the edge don’t automatically lose their SNAP benefits when they get a pay increase or grow their savings. The Governor and all the lawmakers that worked on this deserve thanks for their dedication to getting a good bill signed into law,” said Rep. Mina.

House Bill 344 was also amended to include provisions to expand healthcare access to more school-age children and young adults. The bill allows schools in Alaska to be reimbursed by the federal government for healthcare services provided to Medicaid-eligible students. Prior to HB 344, state law limited Medicaid payments to Medicaid-eligible students with disabilities and an Individualized Education Plan (IEP). HB 344 expands eligibility to all Medicaid-eligible students.

“Providing healthcare to more people is a good thing, which is exactly what this bill does. The students that will be helped are already eligible for Medicaid. HB 344 simply allows healthcare services to be given to students in a more convenient location, which is often their school,” said Sen. Tobin, who successfully amended HB 344 to include the Medicaid-eligibility provisions.

The final version of House Bill 344 passed the Alaska State Senate by a unanimous vote and the bill passed the Alaska House of Representatives by a vote of 26-14 on the final day of the 2024 legislative session.

