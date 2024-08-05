Legislation Passed After the Constitutional Deadline Vetoed by Governor Dunleavy





(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has vetoed the five bills (HB 19, 29, 122, 189, 203) passed by the Alaska Legislature after the constitutionally mandated deadline to adjourn the session at midnight, May 16, 2024.

“I understand the Legislature’s desire to keep working into the early morning hours of May 16 so its members could pass a few more bills before the conclusion of the 33rd session,” said Governor Dunleavy. “However, Article II, Section 8 of the Alaska Constitution is unambiguous. All five bills passed after midnight of the 121st day, and the session was not extended by an affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the membership of each body. After consulting the Attorney General Treg Taylor, I determined the only course of action was to adhere to the Constitution and veto the bills. The sponsors can reintroduce the bills when the 34th Session of the Alaska Legislature convenes five months from now.”

Governor Dunleavy’s veto transmittal letters are posted here. The 2025 legislative session commences Tuesday, January 21, 2025 in Juneau.



