Legislation to Support Veteran and Servicemember Employment Becomes Law





Anchorage, AK – Thursday, Senate Bill 154 became law without the governor’s signature. Sponsored by Senator Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, SB 154 establishes a bidder preference for state contracts to support veterans and servicemembers transitioning to civilian employment.

With Alaska’s veteran population around 70,000 and an additional 22,000 active-duty personnel, nearly one-third of Alaskans are veterans or have immediate family members who are veterans. Senate Bill 154 is designed to provide these individuals with enhanced career opportunities and to bolster the state’s workforce with highly skilled and disciplined employees.

The legislation introduces a two percent bidder preference for procurement contracts, to be capped at $5,000. This initiative is part of a broader effort to integrate veterans into the civilian workforce through industry training, pre-apprenticeships, registered apprenticeships, and internships during their transition from active service.

Eligible businesses are those that employ at least one individual enrolled in or recently graduated from programs such as the U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge or Army Career Services, which serve servicemembers and their spouses.

“SB 154 is a win-win for Alaskan businesses and for our veterans looking to start a new chapter in the civilian workforce,” said Senator Bill Wielechowski. “This legislation provides valuable work experience for our former servicemembers and strengthens our local economy by adding adept and motivated individuals to our workforce.”

Additionally, SB 154 establishes a military and veteran family help desk within the Department of Military and Veterans’ Affairs, initially sponsored by Representative Cliff Groh, D-Anchorage, and Senator Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks. This help desk will serve as a central point of contact for military members, veterans, and their families, providing comprehensive information, resources, and assistance on various state services and issues they may face. The help desk will also collaborate with the University of Alaska, local veteran service organizations, and other agencies to address the needs of this community and streamline service delivery, ensuring they feel reassured and supported.

“I am thrilled that my bill to create a Military and Veteran Family Help Desk became law after I got it inserted into Senate Bill 154,” said Rep. Groh. “My bill—originally House Bill 249–will help families feel that Alaska is a home, not just a duty station. This legislation will assist in ensuring that military and veteran families receive useful Alaska-specific information about employment and educational opportunities in our state.”

“The military family help desk is a crucial step in supporting our military families. This ensures that those who serve, and their families, have a resource to connect them to essential state services and employment opportunities. With 7% of our population being military personnel and veterans, it’s critical we prioritize their needs and well-being while they protect all our freedoms,” said Sen. Kawasaki.



