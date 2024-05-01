Legislature Establishes the Friday before Memorial Day as Veterans’ Poppy Day





Last Friday, the House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 159, sponsored by Senator Forrest Dunbar, D-Anchorage. The legislation establishes the Friday before Memorial Day as “Veterans’ Poppy Day.” Inspired by historical traditions and the desire to honor and support American soldiers who died in battle.

“Poppy Day is a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by some of our service members. It’s a day to pause, reflect, and honor their unwavering commitment to defending our freedoms,” said Sen. Forrest Dunbar. “The poppy has become a symbol in much of the English-speaking world, immortalized in the poem ‘In Flanders Field,’ and now in the laws of Alaska as well.”

With Alaska boasting the highest veteran population per capita in the nation, the state is a logical place to adopt this day, as the movement of remembrance spreads across the nation. Annually, American Legion Units in Alaska procure approximately 23,000 poppies handcrafted by disabled veterans, with Unit 1 volunteers meticulously arranging bouquets to adorn the graves of 1,450 veterans at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.

“I was happy to carry Alaska Veterans’ Poppy Day in the Alaska State Legislature. The unanimous support for this bill shown in the House of Representatives is another example of the broad appreciation we have as a body for our women and men who have served and are currently serving in uniform,” said Representative Will Stapp, R-Fairbanks, sponsor of SB 159’s House companion bill.

Senate Bill 159 passed the Senate unanimously on February 21, 2024. The bill now heads to Governor Dunleavy for his signature.



