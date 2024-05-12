Legislature Honors Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice





JUNEAU – The Alaska House passed Senate Bill 174 unanimously Friday to honor those who have lost their lives in service to our country and communities. The bill would establish in statute the Honor and Remember and Honor and Sacrifice Flags and allow them to be flown at public buildings.

“I believe it’s important to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country or while protecting public safety on a local police or firefighting force,” said the bill’s sponsor, Senator Jesse Bjorkman (R-Nikiski). “With this bill, we honor the memory of the fallen and their families, and I am thankful my colleagues in the House voted to support Senate Bill 174.”

The Honor and Remember Flag would recognize those who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. armed forces, and the Honor and Sacrifice Flag would recognize those who lost their lives while serving as a police officer or firefighter. Senate Bill 174 designates in state law the forms these flags must take, as well as where and when they may be flown. The bill does not mandate their display or allow a state employee to be required to report to work solely for the purpose of displaying the flags. As a result, there would be no cost to the State of Alaska to implement the bill.

Twenty-seven states have adopted the Honor and Remember Flag as their symbol of recognition for military service members who have died in the line of duty protecting and defending our liberties.

Senate Bill 174 previously passed the Senate unanimously on May 3, 2024. The bill now goes to the Governor for his signature.

