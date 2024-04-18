Legislature Passes Bill Establishing Direct Health Care Agreements





JUNEAU – Last week, the legislature passed Senate Bill 45, sponsored by Senator David Wilson (R-Wasilla), which seeks to reduce barriers and costs for healthcare services through direct health care agreements, typically paid through a monthly fee.

Direct health care agreements, as outlined in Senate Bill 45, establish a direct contractual relationship between healthcare providers and patients. This innovative system eliminates the intermediaries, ensuring that healthcare decisions remain solely between patients and their providers. By opting for a flat monthly fee structure, patients can access routine care without the hassle of insurance billing, enabling doctors to dedicate more time to their patients’ well-being.

“Senate Bill 45 represents a pivotal shift towards a healthcare system centered on patients, not paperwork. By championing direct health care agreements, we’re empowering Alaskans with a more streamlined, personalized approach to their healthcare needs,” said Sen. Wilson. “This legislation ensures that individuals have access to quality care without the bureaucratic hurdles that often overshadow the patient-provider relationship.”

Senate Bill 45 aims to extend the benefits of healthcare access to all Alaskans, particularly targeting individuals facing barriers, such as high deductible healthcare plans. By advocating for direct health care agreements, the legislation reduces costs and broadens healthcare accessibility across the state.

“The passage of this bill provides better patient-provider relationships and allows Direct Health Care providers to spend more time with their patients and less time on billing and insurance coding. Such agreements or contracts promise significant savings for Alaskans, potentially amounting to thousands of dollars annually in healthcare expenses,” said Representative Kevin McCabe (R-Big Lake), sponsor of the House version of senate Bill 45.

Senate Bill 45 passed the Senate on May 10, 2023, by a vote of 18-2, and passed the House of Representatives on April 8, 2024. The Senate concurred with the changes from the House on April 11, 2024. Senate Bill 45 now heads to Governor Dunleavy for his signature.

