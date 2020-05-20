Legislature Ratifies CARES Act Spending Plan

HB 313 provides over $1 billion to Alaskans
JUNEAU – The Alaska Legislature today voted to provide over $1 billion to Alaska communities, small businesses, K-12 schools, fisheries, airports and more from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Today’s vote provides assurance that this money will get into the hands of Alaskans as quickly as possible,” said Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage. “I am thankful to my colleagues in the House and Senate for their near-unanimous, swift vote to ensure Alaska communities, small businesses and families receive these funds.”
“Every day that goes by we are losing more businesses and jobs,” said Senator Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee. “With today’s decisive action, I am hoping checks will be sent out of Juneau this Friday.”
House Bill 313 ratifies spending proposals requested by Governor Mike Dunleavy and passed by the Legislative Budget & Audit Committee earlier this month through the Revised Program Legislative (RPL) process, including:
HB 313 passed the Senate 19-1 and the House 38-1, for a combined vote of 57-2. The bill is now on its way to Governor Mike Dunleavy to be signed into law.
The bill has an immediate effective date and is retroactive to May 1, 2020.
