Lemkin Institute Issues ‘Red Flag Alert for Genocide’ After Musk’s Nazi Salutes





“Trans people, refugees, and migrants are not the threats,” the group said. “The billionaires with close ties to our new president who flash the Nazi salute and seek to replace the old elites with a new caste—that is the real threat to America.”

A group named after the Polish-born lawyer of Jewish descent who coined the term genocide issued a “red flag alert” for the United States on Monday after billionaire Elon Musk—a top ally of President Donald Trump—twice flashed what was widely seen as a Nazi salute during a post-inauguration event.

The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Studies and Prevention said that “Musk’s act is a frightening signal of things to come” and rejected the notion that the billionaire’s gestures were unintentional.

“In light of Musk’s important influence on the new administration,” the group said in a statement, “the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention is issuing a Red Flag Alert for genocide in the United States.”

The Lemkin Institute urged Americans to “respond with critical thinking” to any suggestion that Musk’s salutes were merely awkward or odd-looking—but ultimately benign—expressions of enthusiasm.

“Is it possible that any person—especially in South Africa (where support for Nazism was very strong) or the USA (where the History Channel has introduced almost all but the youngest generations to the Nazi salute)—is unaware of this salute or what it means?” the group asked. “It is almost impossible that this was an unfortunate mistake. Finally, can we really believe that someone who is so often in the public eye would risk an arm gesture—twice—that looks almost exactly like the Nazi salute while he is supposedly celebrating Donald Trump’s election to president? We strongly believe that Elon Musk’s gesture was intentional. We will be happy to be proven wrong.”

“Musk’s Hitler salute cannot and must not be swept under the rug. The U.S. press, cowed as it has been under President Biden, cannot be trusted to cover the new president’s administration with any backbone or honesty. It is up to the American people to defend the Constitution and this country’s core values against all threats,” the organization continued. “Trans people, refugees, and migrants are not the threats. The billionaires with close ties to our new president who flash the Nazi salute and seek to replace the old elites with a new caste—that is the real threat to America.”

Musk’s salutes drew widespread alarm, including from public officials in Europe—where Musk has attempted to boost far-right parties.

“Such a gesture, given his already known proximity to right-wing populists in the fascist tradition, must worry every democrat,” German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wrote in response.

Far-right extremists, for their part, celebrated Musk’s gestures, which they appear to have had no trouble interpreting.

As Rolling Stone reported, “The Proud Boys Ohio chapter posted a clip of the Musk video to its Telegram channel with the text, ‘Hail Trump!'”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



