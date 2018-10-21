Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya | Glenn Godfrey Law Enforcement Award

- Home
Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya was born in Nome to Carol and Roy Piscoya. He was raised in Nome and has seven siblings. He has been married to his wife, Bridget for 24 years and they have six children. He is a member of Rotary International and is a board member for the Midnight Sun Boy Scout Council in Fairbanks.
In his 25-year career, Lt. Piscoya has served Alaskan communities from the Southeast Panhandle to the northern Interior. His law enforcement career began in 1993 upon graduation from Sitka’s Public Safety Academy.
His posts with the Alaska State Troopers include Fairbanks, Galena and the surrounding villages, Ketchikan, and then Fairbanks again. In Ketchikan, Lt. Piscoya was promoted to Sergeant, Ketchikan Post Supervisor and was awarded the Department of Public Safety Purple Heart for managing to subdue a suspect despite suffering a fractured leg during the altercation. In 2005, he was awarded the Police Unit Commendation from the Ketchikan Police Department. During his second post in Fairbanks, Lt. Piscoya was promoted to Lieutenant, Deputy Detachment Commander. He also served as Team Leader for the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) from 2005 to 2011. In 2010, he was chosen to become the Rural Unit Supervisor and Supervisor of the Judicial Service Unit and Bureau of Highway Patrol Unit, an assignment that oversaw the Alaska State Troopers across much of interior Alaska. He also served as the D Detachment Search and Rescue Coordinator. In 2018, he was selected as Fairbanks District Attorney’s Officer of the Year.
The knowledge he gained as a youngster on the land, rivers and ice surrounding Nome has served him in his Search and Rescue assignments. His family and cultural backgrounds, which emphasize cooperation, compassion, humility, and community service have shaped and guided his development as a public safety officer.
