Listening Session on Public Safety in Native Communities





The Alaska Federation of Natives would like to share that the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold a hybrid listening session, “Public Safety & Justice Resources in Native Communities,” to hear from Native leaders, individuals, and organizations on public safety matters affecting their communities.

Committee staff is interested in receiving testimony in the following issue areas, including but not limited to:

Law enforcement officer issues, including cross-deputization, recruitment, retention, and benefits parity;

Corrections and detention center facilities funding and maintenance;

Investigative tools, such as equipment, data, and training resources;

Tribal courts and justice systems; and

P.L. 280 issues.

Comments will inform the Committee’s current work and serve as a resource for future discussions on public safety in Native communities. By collecting comments and feedback from Alaskans, the Committee can gain a better understanding of the challenges that Native communities face and work towards creating safer communities for everyone.

REGISTRATION:

Pre-register for the listening session here and indicate your preference to provide oral comments or listen only.

HOW:

Participation may be in person or via WebEx. Pre-registration for online participation is encouraged, but not required.

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. AKDT (2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST).

LIVESTREAM:

Live video of the event will be available here.

For questions, please contact the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs by calling (202) 224-2251, or you can visit www.indian.senate.gov.



