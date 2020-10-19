London Mena, Dominiq Seeman, and Anthony Jameson Indicted for Murder and Assaults

Friday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 16 year-old London Mena, 17 year-old Dominiq Seeman, and 19 year-old Anthony Jameson, for killing Khirey Pruitt on October 7, 2020, at an apartment located on McCarrey Street in Anchorage. Each defendant was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, nine-counts of first-degree assault, and one count of evidence tampering.
If convicted at trial, the defendants face sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment for each of the murder charges, 20 years imprisonment for each of the manslaughter and first-degree charges, and up to 5 years for the evidence tampering charges.
These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
All defendants are currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. They are scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on October 21, 2020.