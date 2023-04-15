Looking for Something to Do on Earth Day? Celebrate Trails at Ship Creek





Anchorage, AK – The public is invited to the Ship Creek Trail Downtown to volunteer, learn more about upcoming trail projects and participate in Celebrate Trails Day – a national day to get outside to enjoy your trail system and learn about ways to bike, bus, walk and carpool year-round for clean air.

April 22, 1 pm to 3 pm, 221 W Ship Creek Ave on Ship Creek Trail

Pick up trash on the Ship Creek Trail and sign up for summer volunteer events.

Learn about a new trail project to connect the Ship Creek Trail to Coastal Trail.

Walk to the small boat launch to see cultural and historical displays.

Pick up free swag to get ready for May’s Bike Month – bike locks, helmets, maps, water bottles.

Connecting the Coastal Trail to the Ship Creek Trail has been a dream of trail users for a long time. Plans are underway for the Downtown Trail Connection – https://www.connectcoastaltoship.com/ – a new federally-funded project that will connect the Ship Creek Trail to the Coastal Trail at the Small Boat Launch. Anchorage voters have supported matching funds for this federal project through the park bonds.

Attendees are encouraged to bike or walk to the event to help reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality. We will be in front of Bridge Restaurant on Ship Creek Trail. Parking is available on Ship Creek Ave near the Ulu Factory and at the Alaska Railroad public parking.

Sponsored by Anchorage Park Foundation, Anchorage Health Department and R&M Consultants.



