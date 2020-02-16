Lost Soldotna Woman Found then Arrested on DUI Charges Wednesday Night

Alaska Native News on Feb 15, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers located a lost 60-year-old motorist by her cellphone then arrested her on DUI charges afterward, AST reported.

On Wednesday night at approximately 9:20 pm, 911 operators received a cellphone call from Debra Krause who told dispatchers that she was lost and stuck in a ditch. She told AST that she believed she was somewhere near Echo Lake. But, using her cellphone signal, troopers were able to locate Kraus and determined she was in the Captain Cook State Park about forty miles in the other direction.

She was located near mile 39 of the Kenai Spur Highway about 100 yards past the roadway on an ATV trail. Troopers observed that she had driven past several signs indicating that the road was coming to an end.







Kraus told officers that she had been drinking at a Kenai restaurant and was driving to her home south of Soldotna.

The investigation at the scene determined that she was driving under the influence and so was placed under arrest on DUI charges. Troopers would find that Kraus was on conditions of release in a pending DUI case.

Kraus was also charged with Violating Conditions of Release and transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai.