Lower Kalskag Father Arrested for Murder after Fatally Stabbing Son Friday

By on Comments Off on Lower Kalskag Father Arrested for Murder after Fatally Stabbing Son Friday


Alaska State Troopers revealed on Saturday that they responded to the community of Lower Kalskag after receiving a report of a stabbing there and have taken a suspect into custody.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigations says they immediately responded to the village on the Kuskokwim River in southwest Alaska just before 3 pm on Friday afternoon after receiving a call reporting that a father there had fatally stabbed his son.

After an investigation and a brief manhunt, 56-year Moses Levi was taken into custody for the death of his son Peter Levi.

M. Levi was charged with Murder I and Murder II.

Further details in the homicide investigation have not been revealed by the AST. Levi was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.


  , , , , , , , , ,

Lower Kalskag Father Arrested for Murder after Fatally Stabbing Son Friday added by on
View all posts by Alaska Native News →