Lower Kalskag Father Arrested for Murder after Fatally Stabbing Son Friday





Alaska State Troopers revealed on Saturday that they responded to the community of Lower Kalskag after receiving a report of a stabbing there and have taken a suspect into custody.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigations says they immediately responded to the village on the Kuskokwim River in southwest Alaska just before 3 pm on Friday afternoon after receiving a call reporting that a father there had fatally stabbed his son.

After an investigation and a brief manhunt, 56-year Moses Levi was taken into custody for the death of his son Peter Levi.

M. Levi was charged with Murder I and Murder II.

Further details in the homicide investigation have not been revealed by the AST. Levi was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.



