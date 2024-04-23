Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom Addresses Alaska Republican Convention





Dahlstrom lays out her plan to fight for Alaska’s safety, security, and prosperity

Anchorage, AK – Friday night, Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom addressed the Alaska Republican Convention. Dahlstrom was introduced by Speaker Mike Johnson, Leader Steve Scalise, and Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and laid out her vision to ensure Alaska’s safety, security, and prosperity for years to come.

Dahlstrom, who is running against Democrat incumbent Mary Peltola, specifically highlighted the failures of Peltola and Joe Biden’s agenda. Dahlstrom focused on her plan to revive the Alaska economy, undo Biden’s reckless energy decisions, secure our border, protect our elections, and prioritize Alaska’s and our nation’s security.

To close, Dahlstrom stated, “I am honored to have had the opportunity to address this group tonight. While our nation faces many challenges, I have never been more confident that our best days are ahead of us. Thank you for your time this evening. I look forward to meeting many of you in the coming months and earning your support as we look to change the trajectory of Alaska’s future by wrestling back control from D.C. to ensure Alaska’s safety, security, and prosperity.”

Dahlstrom proudly has the backing of Governor Mike Dunleavy, Alaskans across the state, and Republican leadership, who have noted that she is the candidate that can beat Peltola and help secure a Republican majority in Congress.



