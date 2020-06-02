Lunchtime Chats with Tlingit & Haida

Time: Noon – 1 PM (AKST)
Topic: Financial Assistance Programs
Join us for our next Lunchtime Chat over the lunch hour this Thursday, June 4th! This week’s topic is Financial Assistance programs.
The Lunchtime Chats are a Facebook Live event so if you follow our page, you’ll receive a notice that Tlingit & Haida is holding a Facebook Live event as soon as we start. You can also just go to our Facebook page at noon and the live event will be at the top of our timeline.
The weekly chats are hosted by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson every Thursday on Tlingit & Haida’s Facebook page as an opportunity to share information with tribal citizens on Tlingit & Haida’s recent and upcoming activities, programs and services. Each chat will include a Q&A period and close with a random door prize drawing.
If you are unable to join us online, each session will be recorded and posted to Tlingit & Haida’s YouTube channel
.