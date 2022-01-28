M/V Tazlina Returns to the Northern Panhandle in February 2022 Passengers can now book tickets for sailings to six communities





(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The M/V Tazlina is crewed up and AMHS is taking reservations for travelers to northern panhandle communities, including Angoon, Gustavus, Hoonah, Juneau, Haines, and Skagway.

The vessel has been in layup as a standby ship for the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS), but recent tightening of the labor market prevented it from operating. With aggressive recruiting, plus training of newly hired crew, AMHS was able to bring out the Tazlina for sailings beginning Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

“We are very pleased we could make this work for communities in northern Southeast Alaska,” said Rob Carpenter, DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner. “The Tazlina is our first and best option as an alternate vessel—our own ships and crews are the best way to serve Alaska’s coastal communities.”

AMHS recently contracted out some service when state vessels could not fill a service gap due to extended vessel overhauls and crew shortages. This month, two private companies are providing AMHS contracted service to several southeast Alaska communities.

The Tazlina was constructed at the Vigor Shipyard in Ketchikan, Alaska. Tazlina was the first of two Alaska Class ferries, and the first AMHS vessel built in Alaska. The ship was christened in Ketchikan in August 2018. Tazlina will operate as a day boat in the Northern Panhandle.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 of marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 776 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

