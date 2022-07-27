M/V Tustumena Docks in Homer Alaska Due to Crew Shortage, Work-Rest Rules





(JUNEAU, Alaska)—The M/V Tustumena docked at Homer Tuesday, July 26, to rest the crew for several days. A critical crew shortage required the vessel to stay in port for safety reasons. Sailings between Homer and Kodiak have been canceled until Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The ship has been operating with a small but dedicated group of sailors in southwest Alaska since July 16. Due to insufficient numbers of replacement staff, the ship has not been able to backfill essential positions that are vacant due to illness or other qualifying needs. Staffing shortages have been a concern nationally and throughout the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS).

Since early 2022, DOT&PF has embarked on an aggressive hiring campaign to recruit workers. The department is employing head hunters, participating in job fairs across Alaska and Washington, and offering $5,000 signing bonuses to attract new crew members.

People interested in working for the marine highway are encouraged to check the AMHS hiring page at https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/employment.shtml.

DOT&PF will update the ship’s return to service schedule via a press release and social media in the upcoming days.

