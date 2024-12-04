Make wreaths, holiday ornaments with OneTree Alaska





Join OneTree Alaska for an afternoon of making holiday wreaths and ornaments using tree boughs and other materials in the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) studio at 1850 Tanana Loop E. on the University of Alaska Fairbanks Troth Yeddha’ Campus.

Drop in any time between 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

This activity is appropriate for all ages. A donation of $10 is suggested to cover the cost of materials.

For more information, contact Jan Dawe at jcdawe@alaska.edu or 907-474-5907.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Dawe. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.



