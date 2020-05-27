Make Your Voice Heard, Vote this Fall

Many democratic nations through history lost their democracy as the citizens gave up rights and believed in saviors that always, ultimately, were later seen as autocrats.
Those autocrats (dictators) were not seen at the time as that, that was only seen through the rearview mirror of history. The sad thing is that, once that democracy is lost, it is never regained and the nation goes to ashes.
We are at that point in our own history. It can only be saved by holding fast and remembering the truths of who we are. Democracy is a fragile concept and only held alive through the people who practice it. It is those people who hold the torch to keep it lit.
We are not a nation of Republicans and Democrats, different races, and creeds, we are Americans that need to do what is ultimately right for our nation.
It is time to stand as a united nation and vote this fall and show your common sense and American spirit!
The Editor