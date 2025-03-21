Man arrested in Arizona for making bomb threats in Alaska





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A man was arrested March 6 in Flagstaff, Arizona, after a federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment in December 2024 charging him with making six bomb threats targeting locations in Alaska in 2023.

According to court documents, on Oct. 17, 2023, Christopher Gilbert, 33, used a phone to make bomb threats targeting the Ted Stevens International Airport and Fairview Elementary School in Anchorage, and the Maniilaq Health Center in Kotzebue. On Dec. 8, 2023, Gilbert also used a phone to make bomb threats targeting the Ted Stevens International Airport and O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage, and Harborview Elementary School in Juneau.

Court documents allege that during the phone calls, he demanded a hospital be evacuated, that there were bombs in a school and that he had hidden a pipe bomb on a plane. On at least one occasion, the threats were allegedly made in retaliation because a family member refused to give him money.

Gilbert is charged with six counts of making bomb threats in interstate commerce. The defendant made his initial court appearance today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona and will be transported to Alaska. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William Taylor is prosecuting the case, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



